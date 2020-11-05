YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 750 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

