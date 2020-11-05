YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 80 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $250.74 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.94.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,891 shares of company stock valued at $170,674,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

