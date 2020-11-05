YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,228 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,179.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,266 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.