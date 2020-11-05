YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $363,000 Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $107.86 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

