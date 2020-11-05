YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $492,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 3,213.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $61.19 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

