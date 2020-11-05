YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 657,264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,294,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,845,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 1,646,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,099,000 after purchasing an additional 657,603 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

