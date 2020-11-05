YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 394,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.