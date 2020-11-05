YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $236.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

