Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Apollo Global Management posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on APO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,314 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,544,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $39,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $40.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.32%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

