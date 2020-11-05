Zacks: Brokerages Expect CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) to Post $8.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) to announce $8.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $17.16. CTO Realty Growth reported earnings of $20.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $17.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CTO Realty Growth.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTO. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

CTO stock opened at $47.01 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

