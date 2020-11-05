Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($92.82).

FRA ZAL opened at €88.22 ($103.79) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.77.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

