Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.89 ($92.82).

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €88.22 ($103.79) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.77. Zalando SE has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.