-$0.16 EPS Expected for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07.

Shares of NDRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 110,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,382. ENDRA Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of ENDRA Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.