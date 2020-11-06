$0.31 EPS Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. Vertiv posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 875%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 59.9% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.