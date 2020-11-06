$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,100. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $65,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,370.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $331,347.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,113.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,746 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

