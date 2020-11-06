1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FISB stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Monday. 5,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. 1st Capital Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.
About 1st Capital Bank
