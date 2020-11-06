1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FISB stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Monday. 5,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. 1st Capital Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

