4,127 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 13.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 24.8% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.69. 6,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.92. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.08 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.86.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

