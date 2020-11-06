4,145 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. 10,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,029. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53.

