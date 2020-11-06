Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,783 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $115,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 156.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 24,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 40,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.36. 46,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,164. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.