Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 97,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

