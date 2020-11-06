AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.55. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 30,773 shares.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

