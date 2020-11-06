Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells $115,010.72 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

On Friday, October 30th, Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41.

A stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.