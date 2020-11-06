Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €2.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AF. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

EPA AF opened at €3.14 ($3.70) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.91. Air France-KLM SA has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

