Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.68 ($90.21).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €70.38 ($82.80) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.36. Airbus SE has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

