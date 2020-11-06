Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,245 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 123,684 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 114.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 945,459 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,249,000 after purchasing an additional 135,781 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,699 shares of company stock worth $1,634,576. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.