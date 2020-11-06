Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,420 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 4.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $760,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,654,000 after buying an additional 285,277 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $294.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.29. The stock has a market cap of $778.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.26.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

