Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.31.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $138.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,719 shares of company stock valued at $23,839,867 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $214,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

