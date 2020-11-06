Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $58.62 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after acquiring an additional 358,260 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 263,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,208,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

