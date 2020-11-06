Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th.

Allied Motion Technologies has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.95. 16,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,374. The stock has a market cap of $408.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

