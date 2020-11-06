Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.63.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 211.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

