Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $32,563.20 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,763.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,793.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,199.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,530.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,478.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

