Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $1,850.00 at Argus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,762.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,525.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,475.96. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,791.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 45.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,005,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.