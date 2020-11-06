Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 10,248 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 180.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 90.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,056 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 103,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.82. 8,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

