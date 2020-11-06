Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 1,119 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in PayPal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $200.92. The stock had a trading volume of 142,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,914,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.97. The company has a market cap of $240.01 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.46.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

