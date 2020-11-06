Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $198.07. 92,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,031,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.34. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $383.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

