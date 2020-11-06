Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 1,307 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $198.07. 92,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,031,627. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.34. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $383.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit