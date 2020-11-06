Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 5,314 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 67.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS traded up $6.92 on Friday, hitting $124.18. The company had a trading volume of 195,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,050. The company has a market cap of $145.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.