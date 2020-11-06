Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 271,122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 32,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 211,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.04. 946,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,255,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,106. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

