Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 12,792 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,997 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 362,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 84,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 297,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

QCOM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.98. 117,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,086,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $148.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

