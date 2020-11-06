Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 318 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,674,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after purchasing an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after purchasing an additional 378,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $727.09. 4,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,001. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $704.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.