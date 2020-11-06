Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 18,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.29, for a total value of $8,206,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total transaction of $2,164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,488 shares of company stock worth $37,952,149. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.93. The stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $452.74.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.