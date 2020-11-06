Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,910 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ingredion worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 288.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.1% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,283.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $69.94. 5,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

