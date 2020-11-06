Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,872 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 216.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 310,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 212,527 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 783,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 70,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

