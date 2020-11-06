Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 30,165 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 560.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,706. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

