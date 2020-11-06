Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 3,873 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 2.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after buying an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,053,000 after purchasing an additional 133,177 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,706,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,935,000 after purchasing an additional 137,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,984,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $150.42. 16,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,441 shares of company stock worth $3,388,931. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.