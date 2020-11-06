Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.5% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 30.3% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 19.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Anthem by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.27.

ANTM traded down $6.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.72. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $334.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.