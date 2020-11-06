Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after buying an additional 654,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $14.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $574.51. 4,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,797. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $575.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.27 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.92.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 27,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.89, for a total value of $16,560,617.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,513,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,127 shares of company stock worth $98,571,236. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

