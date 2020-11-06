Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 5,284 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,172.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,532,000 after buying an additional 3,085,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,650,000 after buying an additional 2,834,964 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

BAC remained flat at $$24.61 on Friday. 958,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,668,086. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $212.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

