Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Alsea has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.73.
About Alsea
