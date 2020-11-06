Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ALSSF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Alsea has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

