Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.1% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.52. 87,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,485,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

