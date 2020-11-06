AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 357,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,863,029. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 111,902 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 57.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 356,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 20.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 295.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,224,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 42.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

